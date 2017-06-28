Morehouse College Names New Interim President After Setbacks

Morehouse College on Monday named an alumnus and recent member of the board of directors as its new interim president, reports the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Harold Martin Jr., replaces William “Bill” Taggert, who died earlier this month of an aneurysm at his home in Atlanta. Taggert was named interim president in April following the board’s decision to terminate its contract with John S. Wilson.

Morehouse Board of Trustees Appoints New Interim President, Mr. Harold L. Martin Jr. – https://t.co/1O0fQ2V0or pic.twitter.com/gluMiClvlM — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) June 26, 2017

Officials said Martin, who built a consulting practice and private investment firm, would take on daily leadership responsibilities until a new president is hired. Martin was valedictorian in 2002 and has now resigned from his seat on the college’s board of directors after joining in 2014.

“I will continue to execute on this plan in the days and weeks ahead and look forward to working with Morehouse’s Board, students, parents, faculty, staff, alumni and donors to solidify Morehouse’s position as an academic leader during this pivotal time in our College’s history,” Martin said in a statement, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Willie Woods, chairman of the Morehouse College board of trustees, praised the decision to hire Martin, reports the Winston-Salem Journal.

“We selected a leader familiar with his work who would offer very little disruption to the staff,” Woods told the Journal. “…Harold will be a stabilizing force and will continue to move Morehouse forward as we finalize our search for a permanent president.

