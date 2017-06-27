Home

Report: Losses mount at historic Florida Black university


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

 

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos delivers a commencement address to graduates at Bethune-Cookman University, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ A historically Black university in Florida is dealing with mounting financial problems.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Sunday a review of tax documents showed annual losses at Bethune-Cookman University have climbed over a three-year period from $254,000 to $17.8 million.

The paper said that tax returns show that salaries are increasing and that the college borrowed money from its endowment fund.

President Edison Jackson did not respond to questions about university finances. Joe Petrock, chairman of the school’s board of trustees, said it is not the college’s policy to discuss fiscal affairs in public. He added that trustees are working to “address and improve our financial matters.”

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gave a commencement speech at the university in May and had her speech nearly drowned out by boos and shouts.

Information from The Daytona Beach News-Journal: http://www.news-journalonline.com/

 

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now