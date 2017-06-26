Philando Castile’s Family Reaches $3 Million Settlement In Fatal Police Shooting

St. Anthony, Minnesota reached a $3 million settlement with the family of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by a police officer last year, CNN reports.

A joint statement, released on Monday, called the shooting “a tragedy” for Castile’s family and the community.

“The parties moved expeditiously to resolve potential civil claims resulting from this tragedy in order to allow the process of healing to move forward for the Castile family, for the people of St. Anthony Village, and for all those impacted by the death of Philando Castile throughout the United States,” the statement continued, according to CNN.

A jury acquitted Jeronimo Yanez of second-degree manslaughter on June 16, which unleashed a public outcry for justice.

Funds for the settlement will be paid through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, ABC News reported. City officials underscored that no taxpayer funds are going toward the settlement.

Yanez stopped Castile for a broken taillight on his vehicle. Castile notified the officer that he had a weapon in his car. Yanez claimed that he feared for his life, believing that Castile was reaching for his gun, and opened fire.

People across the globe viewed the aftermath of the shooting via Facebook Live, when Castile’s girlfriend, who was in the car with her 4-year-old daughter, steamed it online.

After the trial, officials released new dashcam video, which reignited the outcry.

This comes just days after the family of Michael Brown reached a settlement over the fatal shooting of the Black teenager by a White Ferguson, Missouri police officer. According to ABC News, they settled the case for $1.5 million.

The joint statement said Castile’s family “will continue to deal with their loss through the important work of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation.”

