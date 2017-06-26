College Stands By Firing Of Black Professor Who Defended BLM On Fox

Despite the possibility of legal action, Essex County College in Newark, New Jersey defends its termination of a Black professor who sparked controversy for her racial comments on Fox News, the New York Daily News reports.
The adjunct communications professor, Lisa Durden, appeared June 6 on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” She defended a Black Lives Matter group’s decision to host a Blacks-only Memorial Day celebration.
Durden told Tucker Carlson that “ You White people are angry because you couldn’t use your White privilege card to get invited to the Black Lives Matter’s all-black Memorial Day Celebration.” She added that Whites have a long history of excluding African-Americans, for example, from TV shows and the Academy Awards.
Durden did not link herself to the college during the interview. Nevertheless, Essex County College president, Anthony Munroe, said the school issued a paid six-day suspension to Durden and later fired her, NJ.com reported.
In a statement on Friday, Munroe said the community college received an avalanche of complaints from the school’s community, prospective students and their parents.
“I fully believe that institutions of higher learning must provide a safe space for students… The character of this institution mandates that we embrace diversity, inclusion, and unity. Racism cannot be fought with more racism,” he stated, according to NJ.com.
Durden’s attorney, Leslie Farber, told The Daily News that she and her client are considering legal action. Farber said the college violated Durden’s constitutional free speech rights, as well as New Jersey public policy.
The professor told NJ.com that she’s received support from staff members and students. Durden expected the administration to back her because the school is a “Black and Brown college,” located in a “Black and Brown city.”
She added: “It should be a safe place for me. I thought when I came home from war, I would be safe.”
SOURCE: New York Daily News, NJ.com
SEE ALSO:
Black Lives Matter Responds To Claims Of A Dying Movement
Fox News Slides In Ratings, MSNBC Grabs No. 1 Spot
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
42 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 42
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 42
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 42
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 42
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 42
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 42
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 42
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 42
18. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
20 of 42
21. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
21 of 42
22. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
22 of 42
23. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
23 of 42
24. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
24 of 42
25. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
25 of 42
26. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
31 of 42
32. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
32 of 42
33. Family Support
Source:Getty
33 of 42
34. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 42
35. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
38 of 42
39. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
39 of 42
40. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
40 of 42
41. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
42 of 42