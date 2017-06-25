DC Councilman Denounces Arrest Of Black Teens Selling Water

After three Black teenagers were handcuffed for selling waters without a license on the National Mall in the nation’s capital, a District of Columbia councilmember is condemning the officers for the arrests, Think Progress reports.
Councilman Charles Allen, the head of the council’s Public Safety Committee, issued a letter claiming that the actions of the plainclothes U.S. Park Police officers were racially-charged and unnecessary.
“While I understand the need to maintain consistency in permitted actions, I do not understand why the enforcement cannot take place with uniformed personnel and actions less severe than handcuffing individuals suspected of the sales,” Allen wrote, according to the source. “I can’t help but think how the reaction by these same officers might have varied if different children had set up a quaint hand-painted lemonade stand in the same spot.”
Think Progress reported that U.S. Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose said the boys were handcuffed for safety measures.
The concept of “fear” seems to be a common excuse when police officials make uncalculated and brash decisions in many of their interactions with African Americans, the outlet stated.
Many expressed outrage on social media. Scores of people said if the teens were White there never would have been an issue.
The teenagers, whose ages ranged from 16 to 17, were not charged and later released.
SOURCE: Think Progress
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
