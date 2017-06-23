Two More Cops Could Face NYPD Trials In Ramarley Graham Shooting Death

More than five years after 18-year-old Ramarley Graham was fatally shot in the chest by former New York Police Department Officer Richard Haste, there is still no justice for Graham’s family.

Many Black Americans, who protested and signed petitions, got angry over the fear-based, racially-charged statements provided as the reason for Graham’s death in his family’s bathroom on Feb. 2, 2012. Haste said he “feared for his life” and viewed the young Black man, though unarmed, as a threat.

However, the New York City Council’s Progressive Caucus is urging Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill to hold departmental trials immediately for two more cops connected to the fatal shooting of the Bronx teen, the New York Daily News reports.

The Daily News obtained documents that say an NYPD administrative judge and its firearms review panel criticized Officers John McLoughlin and Sgt. Scott Morris for used poor judgment and improper tactics. McLoughlin improperly kicked in Graham’s door, and Morris failed to supervise and manage the incident.

The caucus wants the officials to announce department charges and trials dates.

“We write to request immediate action from your administration to hold the remaining officers responsible for Ramarley Graham’s killing and … related misconduct,” the Progressive Caucus added in a letter to de Blasio and O’Neill, according to the newspaper.

Haste, who resigned from the NYPD, was found guilty of using poor tactical judgement in his March department trial.

Meanwhile, Graham’s mother, Constance Malcolm, criticized an agreement between tennis star James Blake, de Blasio and O’Neill, in which Blake agreed to withdraw his excessive force claim against the city. In exchange, the city will establish a legal fellowship in his name, aimed at increasing police oversight and reducing police excessive force, DNAinfo New York reported.

Malcolm joined Gwen Carr, the mother of slain Staten Island father Eric Garner who died after officer Daniel Pantaleo used an illegal chokehold on him in 2014, in condemning the move prompted by Blake, who filed his excessive force claim after being tackled by an NYPD officer outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

“It’s disappointing that after receiving preferential treatment from the City, James Blake [who was tackled by an NYPD cop] appears to be giving cover to the de Blasio administration for its complete lack of police accountability and transparency,” said Carr and Malcolm in a joint statement.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, DNAinfo New York

