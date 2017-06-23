Los Angeles Lawmakers Contemplate Renaming Street To Honor Obama

Former President Barack Obama has several schools across California named after him, and he could soon add a street in the state that honors his legacy.

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson is spearheading an effort to change Rodeo Road in southwest L.A. to “Obama Boulevard,” The Los Angeles Times reports.

LA Considers Paving the Way for Rodeo Road to Become Obama Boulevard | NBC Southern California https://t.co/Iv1lY1GbUq via @nbcla — Roz Wolfe (@RozHWolfe) June 23, 2017

The lawmaker underscored that his district has streets named for several presidents—Washington, Adams and Jefferson, NBC News Los Angeles reported. Renaming a 3.5-mile stretch of Rodeo Road would be a fitting honor for the nation’s 44th president.

Obama, while he was a senator, held his fist L.A. presidential campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road, Wesson noted. Also, the former president attended Occidental College in Los Angeles as an undergraduate.

Los Angeles would not be the first California city to name a street after the nation’s first Black president. The Seaside City Council double-named a street “Obama Way” in 2010, the Monterey County Weekly reported.

President Obama could also have a highway named in his honor. NBC New L.A. reported that state senators approved renaming part of the 134 Freeway in honor of the former president earlier this year.

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times, NBC Los Angeles, Associated Press, Monterey County Weekly

SEE ALSO:

Here’s The First Look At The Obama Presidential Library

Barack Obama Is The JFK Foundation’s 2017 Profile In Courage Award Winner