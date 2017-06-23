HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tamar Braxton Shows Us Her ‘Little Black Dress’ Style

Singer and Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton kept it short and sexy during last night’s Pre BET Awards Dinner. The Love and War songstress had on a black Dolce and Gabbana with sheer sleeves and a stylish lace choker.

To go perfectly with her little black dress, Tamar wore a pair of Tom Ford designed heels for the dinner. Her make up was also impeccable, hues of brown and gold, while using black mascara and liner to bring out her brown eyes.

