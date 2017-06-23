From Prison To Forbes: Jeremy Meeks Talks About His Newfound Success In Fashion And Beyond

Former convict, Jeremy Meeks, better known as #PrisonBae, is showing off his latest accomplishments in a recent feature with Forbes. Jeremy made his international debut at Milan Fashion Week and became the latest face of Phillip Plein.
Since his mugshot for weapons charges went viral in 2014, Jeremy’s life has taken a drastic turn, and it has looked great every step of the way! The “Hot Convict” recently shared some thoughts with Forbes on his newfound success and definitely has a vision in place regarding where he plans on going with his career. ‘I’m about to be in the studio and I’m currently taking acting classes,” Jeremy revealed. He continued, “I met with Lee Daniels a couple of days ago…And there’s some stuff in the works.” Jeremy made sure not to say much about that particular project – so you should stay tuned!
In the meantime, most of us won’t mind feasting our eyes on Jeremy’s runway success as he masters the ins and outs of the fashion world. As he’s seen here, Jeremy is featured in the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 ad campaign, where he’s wearing ripped, low waist jeans accented with red stripes and a black short sleeved t-shirt.
Plein Sport runway show at Milan Fashion Week Spring Summer Men's 2018 #men #fashion #runway #designer #style #presentation #mensfashion #mensstyle #pleinsport #milan #mfw #italy #bestoftheday #photooftheday #instagood #italian #mensfashionpost @cameramoda @pleinsport @gqitalia @gq @esquire See all the looks at www.NewYorkStyleGuide.com
Walking for Plein Sport, Jeremy showed off some skin to the masses while wearing black and red fitted sweatpants.
We’re curious to know what the project with Lee Daniels is all about. In the meantime, keep strutting and posing, Jeremy!
BEST IN SHOW: The Top 25 Looks From Milan Fashion Week
1. MARNISource:Getty 1 of 25
2. VERSACESource:Getty 2 of 25
3. JIL SANDERSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. VERSACESource:Getty 4 of 25
5. VERSACESource:Getty 5 of 25
6. EMILIO PUCCISource:Getty 6 of 25
7. EMILIO PUCCISource:Getty 7 of 25
8. STELLA JEANSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. STELLA JEANSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. FENDISource:Getty 10 of 25
11. FENDISource:Getty 11 of 25
12. MAX MARASource:Getty 12 of 25
13. MAX MARASource:Getty 13 of 25
14. MAX MARASource:Getty 14 of 25
15. PHILIPP PLEINSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. PHILIPP PLEINSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. PHILIPP PLEINSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. PHILIPP PLEINSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. PHILIPP PLEINSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. ROBERTO CAVALLISource:Getty 20 of 25
21. ROBERTO CAVALLISource:Getty 21 of 25
22. GUCCISource:Getty 22 of 25
23. GUCCISource:Getty 23 of 25
24. DSQUARED2Source:Getty 24 of 25
25. DSQUARED2Source:Getty 25 of 25