Ohio Jury Still Deliberating In Samuel DuBose Fatal Shooting

The family of an unarmed slain Black motorist in Ohio continues to wait for a verdict, as the jury returned on Thursday morning for a fourth day of deliberations in the murder retrial of ex-University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing, reports WLWT Cincinnati.

Tensing, who is White, is accused of murdering Samuel DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop.

We're watching the trial of #RayTensing, charged w/ murder in the death of unarmed Black man #SamDuBose, closely https://t.co/06Ud42yB6s — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) June 8, 2017

Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury, after the jurors deadlocked for 16 hours in November. The jury has been mulling over facts for more than 18.5 hours in the murder and voluntary manslaughter retrial.

The former cop pulled DuBose over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015, reports NPR. The encounter ended with the ex-cop firing his weapon into the Black motorist’s car. Tensing was indicted for murder less than two weeks following the fatal shooting, and DuBose’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

During closing arguments on Monday, prosecutor Seth Tieger urged jurors to pay close attention to footage from Tensing’s body cam.

“Ray Tensing lied to Cincinnati police that day on the 21st and he lied to you when he testified in order to save himself,” said Tieger, adding that the ex-cop showed no remorse for shooting DuBose, WLWT reported.

Tieger also said that DuBose was trapped in his car and was an “easy target” when “his car became his coffin.”

Defense attorney Stew Mathews pushed jurors to sympathize with Tensing: “If you do all that, you are going to find Ray Tensing’s actions were justified.”

Meanwhile, protesters are meeting outside the courthouse to call for Tensing’s conviction.

Audrey DuBose, #SamDubose mother speaks alongside protesters outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. #TensingRetrial pic.twitter.com/ELDWavNeUu — Liz Brazile (@LizBrazile) June 19, 2017

"Retry, convict, send Ray Tensing to jail," protesters chant in front of the courthouse. #TensingRetrial #SamDuBose pic.twitter.com/arbcCPymTK — Liz Brazile (@LizBrazile) June 19, 2017

SOURCE: WLWT Cincinnati, NPR

