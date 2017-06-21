In the MIXX: Congressman Bobby Rush Endorses Kennedy, Fred Hampton Movie

he tides have turned and winds are shifting to another tiresome, draining and somewhat tedious Illinois gubernatorial election. Less than one-year from the primaries, the money battle has continued betweenand—both leaping into non-stop television and radio ad spots. While Gov. Rauner hammers away at the creditability of the Democrats, it reminds us that no matter who comes out the victor—both them will still remain filthy rich. So, who really loses?

Congressman Bobby L. Rush has publically pushed his support behind Chris Kennedy for Illinois governor. This is the part where we expect the Black vote to be diced and spliced and handed over in several pieces while Gov. Rauner glides back into his second term. Where did the days of ‘back-door’ meetings and deciding on one candidate that can represent our community’s interest go? I guess that’ll come when the remaining Democratic candidates fall down like pins around the primary winner. Meanwhile, we are nearing 800 days without a budget passed and it is hitting everyone with rising property and a new beverage tax right around the corner.

The sad part is some Illinois residents didn’t start crying foul until the possibility of their beloved Powerball and Mega Millions lottery games would be snatched away. Yes, folks—it just got REAL. Grandma’s Medicaid is being threaten but the possibility of not hitting the jackpot is on everyone’s radar.

Where is the militancy of our community activist groups who would mobilize in real numbers like the days of the Black Panthers and its fearless Chicago leader, Fred Hampton? Maybe watching the life of the honorable Fred Hampton, Sr. on the big screen will inspire, engage and empower new independent thinkers.

Antoine Fuqua is developing a film about Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton.

In a report from Variety, the Training Day director will develop a film based on Jeffrey Haas‘ book The Assassination of Fred Hampton: How the FBI and the Chicago Police Murdered a Black Panther, which has been adapted by Chris Smith.

The untitled movie will be a part of first-look deal Fuqua has signed with Sony. We hope the family of Fred Hampton is included on distinguishing fact from fiction and adds clarity to the events that led up to the 21-year old’s untimely death on December 4, 1969.

The Gemini round-up is coming to an end as we bid some farewells and wishes going into Cancer nation. Happy belated birthday to WGN TV’s Entertainment Producer, Tyra Martin; DJ Gemini and House DJ, Anji Stone on June 19. Best birthday hugs to music industry vet, Kirkland Townsend; Namaste marketing executive, Tracey V. Bell; and Tamekia Hayes Singleton on June 21. Crazy shout-out to photographer Sheila Jackson who celebrates on June 22. Chicago native and WGCI alums, Pam Jackson and Nikki Woods; and V103 radio personality, Joe Soto kick it up on June 22. Much love to my nephew Devarji Datcher who turns a ripe 20; talent manager, Ishmael White and life coach; Monique Spence on June 24. Make sure to give DJ Vince Adams a high-five and a hug on June 25 and fellow Cancers; DJ Gantman, Rev. Albert Tyson; recording artist, JNan and Chitown-to-NYC jetsetter, Traceye Smith party on June 26.

Our condolences extend to the family of Cook County Commissioner Robert Steele who passed on Monday morning. Most of us who had the pleasure of knowing him personally understood his loyalty to his community and especially the Westside. Many of us have shared laughter, hugs, tears and arguments with him without bitterness or remorse. He was truly one of the ‘real’ ones who did his best to extend a helping hand. Not only will he be missed but we hope the next Commissioner who inherits his district will apply the same passion, respect and dedication to his constituents as Commissioner Steele had during his last three terms.

Hip Hop Loses Another Great Talent

According to CNN.com, the hip hop world has lost a brother-in-arms, Prodigy, one half of the influential hip hop duo Mobb Deep died, Tuesday. He was 42.

A cause of death has not been released, but the rapper had been hospitalized for complications caused by sickle cell anemia prior to his death.

Prodigy had been in Las Vegas for a Mobb Deep performance. Born Albert Johnson, the rapper’s family had a storied history.His great-great-great-grandfather, William Jefferson White, founded Georgia’s Morehouse College in the basement of his Baptist church. His grandfather, Albert “Budd” Johnson, was a saxophonist and clarinetist for Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Count Basie and Benny Goodman.

Johnson met fellow Queens, New York native Kejuan Muchita when they were both freshman at Manhattan’s High School of Art and Design.The pair bonded over their shared love of hip hop and formed Mobb Deep. Johnson took the moniker Prodigy, while Muchita chose the performance name Havoc.

Chicago Talent Manager and Father

Two weeks ago, we were saddened to hear about the passing of Dolton businessman, Timothy Morgan. Tim was the owner of Allstar Merchandising—an promotional apparel company. He serviced various Chicagoland, suburban and out-of-state customers with customized t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other customized items. A father of six children, he was a devoted father, notably managing the career of his son, rap artist—Tre Tre. For most of us in the music business, Tim was a phone call away for last-minute orders, servicing local youth teams and working closely with CPS.

Our prayers goes out to his family, friends and loved ones as we recognize his wonderful spirit and commitment to the ones he cherished.

