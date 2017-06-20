Cedric The Entertainer Says Gas Company Poisoned His Family

Beloved comedian Cedric the Entertainer alleges that a gas company servicing his home in Southern California sickened him and his family after a 2015 gas leak.

The New York Daily News reports that the lawsuit alleges that his family suffered nosebleeds, vomiting, nausea and vertigo.

The Porter Ranch gas leak in 2015 lead the Mayor of Los Angeles to declare a State of Emergency at the time.

Cedric claimed the leak was a result of the SoCal Gas Company’s failure to replace an emergency safety valve back in 1979. The well spewed more than 100,000 tons of methane and other gases into the area between October and January.

In addition to sickness, Ceddy says his property value has gone down because of the leak.

Cedric the Entertainer is married and has four children.

