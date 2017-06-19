The 5 Items You Didn’t Even Know You Need For Essence Festival (But Do)

Essence Festival is approaching and thousands of people will be descending upon New Orleans, LA to have women empowerment, food and fun, and Black excellence in the Bayou. If this is your first (of fifth) Essence Festival, there are definitely items that you are going to need.

A MINI MISTING FAN

It can be over 100 degrees in July in New Orleans, so stay cool in the heat. This mini misting fan is perfect because it’s charged via USB and only $19.99.

BRA LINER

It’s HOT out there and you want to look haute in your outfit. Know those croissant-shaped sweat patches that form around your underboob from a really hot day outside? Wick’em Bra Liners will prevent this from happening and you need them in New Orleans. This bra liner is also great for women recovering from breast cancer, breast cancer surgery or

PORTABLE CHARGER

The convention center is HUGE and can take 20 minutes to walk from one end to the other. Between attending inspirational talks, meeting your favorite celebs, and watching some epic performances, the last thing you need is to worry about your phone dying. This portable charger will charge your phone up to 3 times.

SUNSCREEN

Black people: wear sunscreen. We burn, too! This isn’t just any sunscreen. This Anthelios Cooling SPF 30 Sunscreen cools as you apply. It has a refreshing water-like texture, but doesn’t leave a film or residue on your screen. You’ll feel like you’re relaxing in the pool, even though you are on land.

SCARF

Did I just say you need a scarf in the heat? Yes, you do. This Nano Ice Cooling Scarf will keep you cool for at least two hours once you take it out the freezer. The colorful design doesn’t even make people think you are wearing this piece for practical purposes…just fashionable!

