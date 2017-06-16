You Gotta Pay Up: Victoria’s Secret To Shelve Out $12 Million To Employees For Unfair Treatment

Lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret has been ordered to compensate employees in a case settlement for $12 million. The settlement was the result of a lawsuit that was filed by a former employee of the retail chain store back in 2014. Mayra Casas had become frustrated with what the store was enforcing as “on-call” shifts and filed the class-action suit, claiming the practice “required them to mold their lives around the possibility that they might have the chance to work more hours.”

This requirement caused painful inconveniences for employees, especially since the on-call shift practice never guarantees having to work, yet requires the employee to be on a “stand-by” status throughout the day. This often makes it difficult to make plans for the personal life, such as getting bills paid, making babysitter arrangements, or even just relaxing.

#victoriassecret A post shared by Silvia Badano (@silviabadano) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

The lawsuit originally called for $37 million in damages plus payment for the extra time employees had to give before and after their shifts at the opening and closing of stores, but after mediation, an agreement was reached for $12 million,which will be distributed among thousands of employees and the litigation’s legal team.

Has this changed anything for Victoria’s Secret? Well, the company got rid of the “on-call” practice in 2015 as a result of the original lawsuit which was supported by California law and quoted in the law suit. It states that employees must be paid for their reporting time and at least half of what they would normally be paid if they end up not having to work at all as a result of being on-call, or for two hours of work if they come in and only have to work for an hour or less.

No comment has been provided by Victoria’s Secret at this time.

DON’T MISS:

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Black Models Then and Now 26 photos Launch gallery Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Black Models Then and Now 1. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Black Models Then and Now Source:Getty 1 of 26 2. Naomi Campbell Source:Getty 2 of 26 3. Veronica Webb Source:Getty 3 of 26 4. Tyra Banks Source:Getty 4 of 26 5. Georgianna Robertson Source:Getty 5 of 26 6. Alek Wek Source:Getty 6 of 26 7. Liya Kebede Source:Getty 7 of 26 8. Jessica White Source:Getty 8 of 26 9. Noemie Lenoir Source:Getty 9 of 26 10. Selita Ebanks Source:Getty 10 of 26 11. Lyndsey Scott Source:Getty 11 of 26 12. Sessilee Lopez Source:Getty 12 of 26 13. Chanel Iman Source:Getty 13 of 26 14. Anais Mali Source:Getty 14 of 26 15. Jourdan Dunn Source:Getty 15 of 26 16. Malaika Firth Source:Getty 16 of 26 17. Imaan Hammam Source:Getty 17 of 26 18. Grace Mahary Source:Getty 18 of 26 19. Joan Smalls Source:Getty 19 of 26 20. Leomie Anderson Source:Getty 20 of 26 21. Sharam Diniz Source:Getty 21 of 26 22. Gracie Carvalho Source:Getty 22 of 26 23. Lais Ribeiro Source:Getty 23 of 26 24. Cindy Bruna Source:Getty 24 of 26 25. Jasmine Tookes Source:Getty 25 of 26 26. Maria Borges Source:Getty 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Black Models Then and Now Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Black Models Then and Now

You Gotta Pay Up: Victoria’s Secret To Shelve Out $12 Million To Employees For Unfair Treatment was originally published on hellobeautiful.com