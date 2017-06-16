Southern Regional Medical Center adds 3D mammography for breast imaging

ATLANTA, Ga. — Southern Regional Medical Center has added 3D Tomosynthesis – three-dimensional mammography technology – to improve critical patient care for early breast cancer detection and treatment. The hospital’s True Breast Tomosynthesis solution takes aim at improving breast cancer detection, reducing false-positive findings and cutting patient call backs.

True Breast Tomosynthesis is 3D mammogram technology that is proven to detect breast cancer better than traditional 2D mammography alone. While standard 2D mammograms take an image of the top and bottom side of a patient’s breast, True Breast Tomosynthesis takes approximately 25 images of the breast from many angles as the X-ray tube moves across the breast in a 50-degree arc.

The images are assembled into a 3D study for doctors to study the breast tissue in fine detail. It allows them to see clearly through breast tissue that may be overlapping, or through the tissue of women with dense breasts. Physicians are better able to detect and diagnose small tumors and rule out abnormalities that may have looked suspicious in the patient’s 2D mammogram.

“The addition of 3-D Mammography in our Women’s Health services is aligned to Southern Regional’s mission of providing a full range of high-quality health care services to our community,” said Charlotte Dupré, president and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Regional Medical Center. “Our hospital is continually adding new programs and service lines to keep pace with the healthcare technology and to meet the needs of our patients.”

Breast cancer incidence (rate of new cases) is highest for White women and lowest for American Indian/Alaska Native women. However, black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than women from other racial/ethnic groups. Early detection is critical to surviving breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, overall, female breast cancer death rates have been declining since 1989 in the United States, in part, due to early detection by mammography screening and treatment.

By reducing the distortion created by tissue overlap or dense breast tissue in 2D mammograms, physicians are better able to target the size, shape and location of a tumor through the 3D mammogram. Clinical data has demonstrated that digital breast tomosynthesis increases detection of breast tumors and increased diagnostic accuracy can mean fewer diagnostic biopsy procedures and fewer anxiety-inducing recalls, which will typically contribute to improved patient outcomes. Southern Regional Medical Center installed the 3D technology to its existing Mammomat Inspiration mammography platform from Siemens.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: