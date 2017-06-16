Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million For New Compton High School Arts Center

Music mogul Dr. Dre announced plans Thursday to donate $10 million toward the construction of a performing arts center at Compton High School in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone reports.

Students will have access to state-of-the-art technology, including digital media production equipment. Plans also include construction of a 1,200-seat theater that will be open to the community.

“My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve,” Dre said in a statement reported by The Los Angeles Times. “The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”

The Compton native is also leading the effort to raise the remaining funds needed to complete the project. Construction is scheduled to begin by 2020.

News about the arts center created a lot of excitement in the African-American neighborhood and praise for the musician turned businessman.

“The support that Dre has shown to Compton over the years is unwavering and we are so excited that we will now be home to one of the greatest performing arts centers in the country,” said Satra Zurita, president of Compton Unified School District’s governing board of trustees, in a statement.

Rolling Stone said Dre previously promised to donate all the royalties from his album, “Compton,” to the construction of a performing arts and entertainment complex in Compton.

At that time, Dre said he was contemplating how he could give back something to the community that nurtured him. He credited Compton Mayor Aja Brown for the inspiration to help build a community performing arts center, which was already in the conception stage of development.

