Director Bill Duke Follows Up “Dark Girls” With Legal Thriller

It’s been six years since famed actor/director Bill Duke stunned audiences with his shocking documentary, “Dark Girls.” He returns with the same impact and controversy through “Created Equal” – an independently produced legal thriller, which will be featured as a “World Premiere” during the American Black Film Festival.

In a world where gender equality remains a critical issue, this controversial film, doesn’t set out to challenge the Catholic Church doctrine, but asks a very modern question… should women be allowed into seminaries to study for priesthood? “Created Equal is a film that gives you a voyeur experience into the stained glass ceiling that exists in the Catholic Church and asks the question about women being allowed into seminaries without actually taking sides,” shares Bill Duke. “We are so excited that the American Black Film Festival has officially selected our film as a world premiere and look forward to the conversation that is created around this highly debated topic.”

The film stars Broadway actor and singer Aaron Tveit (Grease Live!) Latina actress Edy Ganem (Devious Maids), Yohance Myles (Shots Fired), veteran actors Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire) and GregAlan Williams (Greenleaf).

Also On Atlanta Daily World: