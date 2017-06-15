Entertainment
Zendaya Stuns On The Red Carpet And Shows Love To Rihanna


Danielle James
Zendaya has become quite the fashion slayer with the help of her stylist, Law Roach, who also assisted in co-creating her shoe line. She stepped on the red carpet for the premiere of Spiderman: Homecoming wearing a blue Jonathan Simkhai dress.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty

She paired the bias cut blue ruffled dress with python blue heels from the Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik collection…fierce!

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty

We’re loving the daring slit and this feminine look.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty

She served us with the increasingly popular wavy wet hair look and gave us full brows with a natural face. We’re loving it!

Beauties, are you feeling her look? Tell us in the comment section!

