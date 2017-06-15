Trump Probed On Obstruction Of Justice Charges

President Donald Trump has more bad news in a week that began with attorneys general suing him for possible corruption.

The Washington Post reports that special counsel Robert Mueller III is investigating whether the president attempted to obstruct justice.

Prior to this, former FBI Director James Comey told Trump privately that he was not under investigation. But that changed when the president fired Comey and made public statements that the termination was related to the FBI’s Russia probe, the newspaper reports.

Five unidentified sources told The Post that thee senior intelligence officials agreed to speak with investigators: Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, National Security Agency (NSA) Director Mike Rogers, and former NSA Deputy Director Richard Ledgett.

Trump reportedly began contacting senior intelligence officials when Comey declined to disclose publicly that the FBI was not investigating him. The president was also apparently upset that Comey would not end an investigation into his disgraced former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Recent reporting suggests that Trump sought the help of Coats and Rogers to influence Comey.

In May, the Justice Department appointed Mueller to probe ties between Trump’s associates and Russian operatives. His focus was on Russia’s meddling into the election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, as well as possible laundering of money from Russian sources.

According to The Post, the White House is now directing questions on this matter to Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz. His spokesman commented on FBI leaks but not the new expanded probe.

However, the president voiced his view on Twitter:

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

