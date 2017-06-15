St. Paul Baptist Church in good hands

On June 11 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville, an Evening of Appreciation Banquet was held to celebrate the first anniversary of Pastor Marco A. Tinor and First Lady Michelyn Tinor. With nearly 200 in attendance, guests enjoyed a beautiful program. Reverend John Knight made the call to worship, while Rev. Leola Cherry led the group in prayer. Antoinette Fitzgerald welcomed the large audience and Pastor Kandri J. Webb of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Oceanside, California, introduced the guest speaker, Dr. William H. Curtis, Senior Pastor at Mount Ararat Baptist Church. “Don’t get weary in your well-doing, you will reap if you faint not” was the focus of the sermon for the evening. Reverend Curtis said, “You can’t let weary win.” The evening concluded with presentations to First Lady Michelyn Tinor by Deacon Garland Walker and closing remarks from First Lady Michelyn Tinor and Pastor Marco A. Tinor. Sunday worship is held at 10 a.m. at 6701 Penn Ave.





