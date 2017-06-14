Southern Baptists Reject Chance To Condemn White Supremacists

The Southern Baptist Convention says it will reconsider an effort to condemn white supremacy Wednesday, after a resolution disavowing the “alt-right” movement was rejected during the organization’s meeting in Phoenix.

The “alt-right” — short for alternative-right — is a term often applied to those whose politics tend to embrace white nationalism, racism, sexism and anti-Semitism.

According to the Arizona Republic reports that the initial rejection spurned an intense debate which prompted the body to craft a new resolution that will be voted on Wednesday afternoon. It reports,

Prominent Southern Baptist leader Russell Moore, the president of the convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, said Wednesday morning that he expects the convention will “enthusiastically” pass the new resolution.

“The so-called Alt-Right white supremacist ideologies are anti-Christ and satanic to the core. We should say so,” Moore said on Twitter.

Tuesday’s controversy was sparked by a separate, but similar resolution by African American minister William D. McKissic Sr., a pastor at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, submitted to the SBC’s Committee on Resolutions. He wanted the entire convention to vote on his resolution.

His resolution failed to gain approval by a two-thirds majority of the committee.

McKissic’s resolution stated that the Southern Baptist Church should denounce “every form of ‘nationalism’ that violates the biblical teachings with respect to race, justice and ordered liberty” and that the convention should “reject the retrograde ideologies, xenophobic biases, and racial bigotries of the so-called ‘alt-right’ that seek to subvert our government, destabilize society, and infect our political system.”

Some reportedly rejected the resolution because of its “inappropriate” language.

McKissic last year succeeded in having the SBC endorse a resolution condemning the Confederate flag as a symbol of racial injustice.

Twitter users of all hues condemned the decision:

The Southern Baptist Convention was founded as a theological apologetic for the enslavement of people of African descent in this country. — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) June 14, 2017

"We live in a time when equivocating on these matters furthers the sin of racism even to violence and death. …" https://t.co/VHYH8TzUf6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 14, 2017

The Southern Baptist Church was "explicitly founded to support slavery." https://t.co/rUfzO7zkc4 — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 14, 2017

The sad part is that nine other resolutions passed with near-unanimous votes. But this is the South and racists go to church too, apparently.

SOURCE: The Arizona Republic

