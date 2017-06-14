Senators Again Try To Restrain Kamala Harris’ Pursuit Of Truth At Senate Hearing

Senators Again Try To Restrain Kamala Harris’ Pursuit Of Truth At Senate Hearing

Sen. Harris, a former prosecutor, called it “unacceptable” that the attorney general cannot “name his legal basis for evading questions.”


Senate colleagues interrupted and admonished Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during a Senate hearing on Tuesday when she pressed Attorney General Jeff Sessions for clear answers in the probe of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Harris, the former California attorney general, pressed Sessions to identify the policy he relies on to refuse answering questions about his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain interrupted first, saying Sessions, who appeared to be stalling so that Harris’ time to question him would expire, should be allowed to answer her question.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) then chimed in that he controls the hearing and Sessions should be allowed to answer the question.

Harris later tweeted that “it’s unacceptable” for the nation’s top law enforcement official not to identify “his legal basis for evading questions.”

Many applauded Harris’ pursuit of truth:

As NBC News noted, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the committee’s vice chairman, and other committee members interrupted Sessions during his meandering answers. Yet Harris was the only senator rebuked for pressing the attorney general. Some viewed the incident through the lens of sexism and racism.

That wasn’t the first time that Harris was called out for aggressively pursuing answers and clarity from a witness.

CNN reported that Burr disrupted Harris during her questioning of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, chiding her for interrupting the witness’ response. Harris simply wanted to know if Rosenstein would grant Special Counsel Robert Mueller independence from the DOJ in Mueller’s probe of the Trump campaign’s possible ties with Russia.

SOURCE:  NBC News, CNN

