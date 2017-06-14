11th Ward, South Loop Chamber of Commerce led country’s largest Flag Day ceremony

On Wednesday, June 14th at 10 a.m.. the 11th Ward, South Loop Chamber of Commerce led what they billed as “the largest Flag Day ceremony in the country,” honoring the American flag. Representatives were present at 4500 S. Halsted St. in Chicago to properly dispose of the tattered and worn American, City of Chicago, POW and MIA flags. The public was encouraged to bring worn out flags to the ceremony.

Commissioner John P. Daley, Alderman Patrick D. Thompson (11th), former Ald. James A. Balcer, in conjunction with the South Loop Chamber of Commerce, were joined by wounded service men and women and their families, representatives of Chicago Fire and Police Departments, JROTC students, and Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2.

