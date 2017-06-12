“GrowSmart” Program Helps Small Businesses Grow

Whether in business for two years or 20 years, many small business owners are so busy working in the business, they miss out on opportunities to work on it. If your business is ready for growth, The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Kennesaw State University GrowSmart has the tools and strategies to help small business owners reach their goals.

Combining the latest ideas with timeless principles, GrowSmart is designed for the small business that is prime for progress. The success of the SBDC GrowSMART™ program is the result of its unique holistic approach. “Entrepreneurs learn to analyze and manage their business like a seasoned CEO, discuss best practices among their peers and learn new strategies from experts in key functional areas,” explained Drew Tonsmeire, area director of the UGA SBDC at KSU.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 program session which consists of five day-long sessions held on Fridays from July 28 to August 25 at the KSU Center in Kennesaw, Ga.

Sponsored since 2002 by Georgia Power, more than 2,000 of Georgia’s small business leaders have acquired the tools to both build a foundation of growth and take their businesses to higher level. In the weekly sessions, participants will learn to analyze and manage their businesses at an optimal level with: 35 hours of class time covering all areas of business operation; evaluation of their business, competition, and target markets; hands-on, interactive programming to promote the sharing of best practices; expert speakers who add insights to the topic of the day; and step-by-step development of each company’s strategies for growth.

SBDC GrowSmart™ graduates gain: a strategic business plan with a long-term vision and strategies, a mastery of key business concepts and a network of entrepreneurial peers and professional resources.

Combined with long term one-on-one consulting with SBDC professionals, participants will learn to apply course principles and build a business for today’s challenging times. SBDC GrowSmart is a dynamic program for owners and senior managers of growing businesses.

Summer classes will take place at KSU and Clayton State University in Morrow, Ga., in the program designed for leaders of companies with at least two years of successful operation, annual revenues of $300,000 or more and the opportunity and desire to grow

