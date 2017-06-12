Fired Black Comcast Employee Files Discrimination Lawsuit

An African-American former Comcast employee filed a lawsuit against the company because managers fired her after she complained about a racially hostile workplace, The Oregonian reports.
Bridget Cooks, 48, filed the suit on May 26. It seeks $600,000 and names the employment agencies Aerotek and Allegis Group, as well as Comcast, as defendants.
About one year into working at the Comcast’s Tigard, Oregon offices, Cooks said her co-workers became racially antagonistic. In one incident, a male co-worker allegedly made a noose while looking at her.
In another incident, a different co-worker told her “White lives matter,” after a gunman fatally shot five Dallas police officers at a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration last year.
Cooks said she complained to her supervisor about feeling racially intimidated in her department. Instead of informing human resources, as promised, the supervisor fired her.
She seeks compensation that includes $100,000 for lost wages and $500,000 for mental distress.
A year ago, another former African-American Comcast employee filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the company, Law360.com reported. Wilbert Spencer Jr., who worked in Comcast’s customer service centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, claimed the company discriminates against Black male employees and ignores assaults in the workplace.
Spencer alleges that a White female supervisor kicked his chair after he complained about one of the two assaults he experienced. He also claimed that his supervisors gave him negative performance reviews because of his complaints and refused to promote him.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a federal judge in February denied Spencer’s attempt to convert his case to a class-action suit. However, the judge ruled that he could move forward with his case.
SOURCE: The Oregonian, Law360.com, Philadelphia Inquirer
