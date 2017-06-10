WATCH: Ice Cube Schools Bill Maher On White Privilege

Legendary rapper Ice Cube and Georgetown professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson gave comedian Bill Maher a lesson on white privilege and the use of the “n-word” during Friday night’s episode of Real Time, reports the New York Daily News.

The sit-down came after Maher made headlines for using the racial epithet during an interview with Sen. Ben Sasse on his show last week.

According to the outlet, during the episode Maher apologized for his use of the word, but a simple apology didn’t suffice for Cube and Dr. Dyson who wanted Maher to really grasp the concept of white privilege and acknowledge the revival of blatant racism in our country, writes the outlet.

“I accept your apology, but I still think we need to get to the root of the psyche,” Cube told Maher, according to the Daily News. “Because I think there are a lot of guys out there who are too familiar, or think they’re too familiar, or they had a black girlfriend or two that made them some Kool-Aid and they think they can cross the line. And they can’t,” he added.

