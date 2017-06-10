Photo Of Black Girl With Noose Sparks Controversy At California High School

An image of a 15-year-old Black girl with a noose around her neck was circulated around her chemistry class at Palisades Charter High School in Southern California, the New York Daily News reports.
According to the outlet, a classmate of Aina Adewunmi sent the image to her and others in a group chat.
Aina, who befriended the classmate responsible for sharing the image and others in the chat group when she transferred to the school earlier this year, told the Daily News that their friendship took a racist turn when they started casually using the “n-word.”
“I said they can’t use the word, and that’s when I thought I set the boundary,” she told the outlet. “I told him I didn’t want to be in his presence anymore and I said, ‘I don’t want to be associated with you.’”
After trying to end the friendship, the image of Aina with a noose drawn around her neck was shared and she immediately went to the principal, the source reported.
According to the Daily News, the students involved in the incident have been suspended for the rest of the school year. However, Aina’s mother, Tracy Adewunmi, said they should have faced expulsion.
“We asked (for) the students to be expelled and the school is not going to expel them — which is saddening because it means they tolerate this behavior,” she told the outlet.
KTLA reported that this isn’t the first time that Palisades Charter High School has been in the midst of racial controversy. Last year, graffiti that referred to the Ku Klux Klan, African Americans, and the LGBT community was discovered on the campus.
SOURCE: New York Daily News, KTLA
SEE ALSO:
‘Racist Hate Crime:’ Black Teddy Bear, Noose Found At North Carolina School
African American Smithsonian Museum Condemns Cowards Who Left Noose
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46 of 46