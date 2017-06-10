New Jersey Police Officer Arrested And Charged For Beating Black Teen

A 31-year-old Carteret, New Jersey police officer was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting and injuring a Black teenager, NBC News reports.
According to prosecutors, Officer Joseph Reiman, who is the brother of Carteret Mayor Daniel Reiman, was following the 16-year-old in his police cruiser when the teen’s vehicle crashed last week. After the car accident, Reiman allegedly kicked and hit the teen numerous times.
NBC News reported that the officer did not take the teen to the hospital or call for an ambulance following the encounter. Although Reiman’s body camera was not on during the incident, the dashboard camera on his patrol car captured footage of what took place.
The officer faces charges that include third-degree aggravated assault and second-degree official misconduct. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Meanwhile, Reiman is suspended without pay.
ABC News reported that the teen’s family, who posted images of his injuries on social media, plans on taking legal action.
“The conduct engaged in by this Officer Reiman far exceeded the force that was necessary to do anything, it’s our opinion that there was no force necessary,” the family’s lawyer told the outlet in a statement.
The teen has been released from the hospital.
SOURCE: NBC News, ABC News
SEE ALSO:
Sotomayor Breaks Down The Problem With Police Brutality
Charles Kinsey May Soon Get Justice As Police Brutality Cases Continue To Mount’
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46 of 46