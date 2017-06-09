The first Saturday in May has been Kentucky Derby Day for a very long time. Thousands attend the famous horse race in Kentucky and enjoy the Derby Day traditions. The ladies wear large flamboyant hats and the men don their best straw fedoras. The Mint Julep is the traditional Derby Day drink and has been served on Derby Day for over a century.



On May 6, at the Savoy Restaurant, Gary White hosted the Third Annual “Do The Derby” day party. Guests enjoyed a light meal, a complementary Mint Julep, the jazzy sounds of Kenny Blake and the chance to enjoy the Kentucky Derby on the big screen with friends. The Savoy Derby Day patrons donned their Derby Day attire and enjoyed a great day for a good cause.



A portion of the proceeds benefited Macedonia FACE (Family Community Enrichment Center). Macedonia FACE is a faith-based non-profit community outreach of Macedonia Church in the Hill District. As an organization, Macedonia FACE is committed to living out its mission by supporting families in the community.

