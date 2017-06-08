Rihanna Brings Bold Colors To DJ Khaled’s Video Set

Megastar Rihanna continues to live it up in the midst of comments being made about her curvatures. The famed singer was seen on the set of a video shoot in Miami wear her fashion game was on 100 from head to toe.

Rihanna was spotted with DJ Khaled on the set of his new music video for his soon to be released album, grateful.

The singer’s vibes were perfect for the Miami warmth, sporting some vibrant green Balenciaga leggings with the most unique design of floral patterns, perfectly matched with a bright pink top that came with ruffled sleeves. Rihanna’s lime green Versace belt added more fuel to her fierce look.

As if the curve celebrating ensemble wasn’t enough, her hoop earrings and silk scarf are a must have!

She was also spotted in a bright yellow, matching crop-top set with flowing pants.

When she wasn’t busy looking like an island diva, the beauty snuggled up with Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled’s adorable son.

What’s your take on Rihanna’s LIME VIBE LEWK? Hit us up in those comments!

