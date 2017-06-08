‘Black-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Headed To Harvard University

Michelle Obama’s letters of recommendation gave an extra boost to the college applications of Yara Shahidi, a star on ABC’s family comedy show, Black-ish.

The Huffington Post reports that the 17-year-old actress received acceptance letters from all the colleges to which she applied, and has chosen Harvard University, where the first lady and President Barack Obama attended law school.

Yara posted a picture of herself on Wednesday wearing a Harvard University sweatshirt. She will join Malia Obama, the Obamas’ eldest daughter, at the prestigious Ivy League university in 2018.

According to The Post, this message appears in the photo caption:

“The paradox of education is precisely this ― that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated. ~ James Baldwin #CrimsonPride.”

The actress told Seventeen magazine in April that she plans to pursue a double major in African-American studies and sociology because she wants to “challenge” herself, even though she would love to have some free time.

“And so it really goes back to the point that I want to study as much as possible and [doing] a double major is the solution,” Yara said, adding that she was undecided on a minor but was considering something in the arts or social justice.

However, there’s a chance that Yara could follow Malia Obama’s path to Harvard by taking a one-year deferment.

She noted to PEOPLE magazine that Malia Obama raised eyebrows about taking a break to do an internship instead of going directly to college. A gap year is not about sitting around and relaxing but it offers a chance to get work done.

“I’ve been working more than half of my life and that’s always been balanced with school and all of the other responsibilities, so to have a year to focus on work and to focus on specified interests will be nice before I pick a career and choose what I want to study and my life path,” Yara told PEOPLE in October.

