LifestyledByAprilWatts: Accessories Don’t Make The Outfit Or The Person

Many people separate style from real life, but I compartmentalize differently. For me, style is life and life is style. God, who made everything, is the greatest stylist of all!! Get the parallel?

The other night as I got dressed for dinner, I was reminded that while accessories enhance one’s look, they do not compensate for the outfit itself. Even with statement jewelry, like my earrings from Venus Visuals, the foundation (your outfit) must be intact. Such is life – nice clothing and other material possessions are merely accessories and do not compensate for deficits of the soul. They function as illusions for those at a distance and a temporary fill to a personal void.

Coco Chanel said it best: “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.”

Whether planning an outfit for the day or mapping out your life, adornment doesn’t compensate for lack of a solid foundation. You must style yourself from the inside out.

PHOTO SOURCE: Rodney Choice / April Watts