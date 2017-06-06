TV One Debuts True Crime Series #Murder

TV One this week premiered, #Murder, the latest show in its True Crime Monday lineup that examines the connection between social media and murder cases. Roland Martin host of NewsOne Now spoke with the sister of 14-year-old slain teen Shaneisha Forbes, whose case was featured prominently in the opening episode.

Shanah Forbes called into the show from Hampton, Georgia, sharing details regarding her sister’s brutal murder. The New York teen struck up a relationship with a 20-year-old man on Facebook who later smothered her to death and attempted to burn her body on a Brooklyn beach. Christian Ferdinand was sentenced to 29 years to life in 2015.

Forbes explained to Martin that she hopes #Murder will bring forth a bit of awareness regarding what happened to her sister and the forging of online relationships.

“Well hopefully, they’ll tell the truth about what happen and that everyone gets to see the effects of what social media can do,” Forbes said.

Forbes added in a reply to Martin that since her sister’s death, she’s been careful in her own dealings online.

Learn more about #Murder here.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Harvard Rescinds Admissions Of Students Posting Racist Memes

Tuskegee University To Hire New President

Also On Atlanta Daily World: