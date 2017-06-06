‘Steve Harvey’s Funderdome’ Episodes Leaked By Hacker

A hacker group that demands payment for stolen unaired shows claimed Sunday that it leaked eight episodes of “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” on the file sharing site Pirate Bay, according to The Hollywood reporter.

Steve Harvey hosts the new ABC network program that’s scheduled to premiere on June 11. In the reality game show, entrepreneurs compete for money to fund their ideas, products or companies.

Hacker follows up Orange Is The New Black leak with Steve Harvey’s Funderdome https://t.co/SoSbW14xvh #OITNB pic.twitter.com/jVf33DbT2j — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) June 6, 2017

Variety reported that the anonymous cybercriminals released season-five episodes of “Orange Is the New Black” in April when Netflix didn’t pay its ransom demand. The Dark Overlord has been hacking and blackmailing companies for several months. Hollywood has become its new target.

SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter, Variety

