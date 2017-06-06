ComEd’s 2017 Icebox Derby Applications Available For Young Girls In STEM

For the past couple of years, I’ve had the opportunity to attend ComEd’s signature youth program, The Icebox Derby. It is a great interactive program that seeks out 30 Chicagoland girls between the ages of 13 and 18 who have a passion and curiosity for – – Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Now is the time to encourage our future engineers, scientists, tech-savvy and innovative thinkers to sign up and have an opportunity earn some wonderful scholarship awards towards the student’s college assistance.

Applications will be available for ComEd’s 4th annual Icebox Derby on www.IceboxDerby.com. The application period will close on Thursday, June 22.

What’s the Icebox Derby?

The Icebox Derby is an educational competition involving 30 teen girls from across Chicagoland who will work in teams to transform recycled refrigerators into electric and solar-powered racecars. New to this year’s program, each car will be equipped with Telogis, a fleet-management software that provides real-time metrics geared to help the girls drive more safely and efficiently. The young women will be able to monitor things like their speed and battery voltage.

Who should apply?

Chicagoland girls between the ages of 13 and 18

Girls who can make all program event dates, as listed in the application

Girls who think STEM is the coolest already, or want to learn more about it

What are the prizes?

Scholarships! Every participant will receive a scholarship of $1,000. The winning team members will receive a laptop/notebook and an additional $1,500 scholarship

Working alongside ComEd mentors to learn about practical applications of STEM in the world and in the workforce

Anything else?

On Saturday, August 12, the new teams will put their solar-powered fridge cars to the test in a head-to-head race at Daley Plaza with their fellow Icebox Derby Racers to take home the STEM Cup. Find out more about the program by visiting www.IceboxDerby.com.

Don’t miss out! Apply today!

