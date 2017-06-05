New Jersey Family Launches Foundation With $429 Million Jackpot Winnings

After winning a $429.6 million Powerball jackpot last year, a Trenton, New Jersey family is giving back through philanthropy, NJ.com reports.

Pearlie Mae Smith and her seven adult children opted for a lump sum payment of $284 million. They divided the winnings eight ways, and each family member contributed a portion of their share to establish the Smith Family Foundation.

Thanks Smith Family Foundation! God bless you all. https://t.co/NC7wsS8Tgf — Craig Hayes (@Profchayes) May 28, 2017

The foundation awards grants to organizations and programs, mainly in Trenton, that focus on community development, education, and youth and families.

“We want to fund programs that directly affect systems of poverty so we can help change the systems or change the dynamics that are causing people to be in poverty,” Harold Smith, the foundation’s manager, told the news outlet.

Valerie Arthur, one of the daughter in the family and Harold Smith’s aunt, told NJ.com that that God guides the family’s decisions—including which numbers to pick in the lottery.

Through God’s guidance, the family chose not to spend their new wealth unwisely on material things.

“It’s a blessing to have the ability to do whatever you want to do in this life and yet you choose to come and help somebody else — that right there is divine intervention,” she said.

