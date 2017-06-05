Money Ain’t A Thang: Philadelphia Mom Spends $25,000 On Son’s Prom

Money Ain’t A Thang: Philadelphia Mom Spends $25,000 On Son’s Prom

Saudia Shuler created a Dubai-style evening for her son Johnny Eden Jr. with camels, expensive cars and outfits.


One Philadelphia teen had an extravagant prom night — including a camel and expensive cars — with the help of his mother, reports New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

One Philadelphia teenager’s mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, 3 tons of sand and exotic cars [including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini which were on loan for the special night.] He brought three dates, all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.

Saudia Shuler says she had thought of sending her only son, Johnny Eden Jr., to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for the formal dance. [Neighbors were able to see the camel up close before Eden’s prom. The teen also had three dates and three different outfits for the memorable evening.]

Shuler celebrated her son with a huge prom send-off after suffering a stroke and battling cancer, reports NBC Philadelphia.

Jay stylist killed it . You are amazing @stylesbychey . 😜😜😜😜thank u

A post shared by Saudia shuler (@countrycookin1) on

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsNBC Philadelphia

Money Ain't A Thang: Philadelphia Mom Spends $25,000 On Son's Prom was originally published on newsone.com

