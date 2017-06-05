One Philadelphia teen had an extravagant prom night — including a camel and expensive cars — with the help of his mother, reports New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

One Philadelphia teenager’s mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, 3 tons of sand and exotic cars [including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini which were on loan for the special night.] He brought three dates, all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.

Saudia Shuler says she had thought of sending her only son, Johnny Eden Jr., to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for the formal dance. [Neighbors were able to see the camel up close before Eden’s prom. The teen also had three dates and three different outfits for the memorable evening.]

Shuler celebrated her son with a huge prom send-off after suffering a stroke and battling cancer, reports NBC Philadelphia.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, NBC Philadelphia

SEE ALSO:

Students Post Racially Insensitive Promposal

Parent Of Students Behind Racially Insensitive ‘Promposal’ Say It Was An Inside Joke

Money Ain’t A Thang: Philadelphia Mom Spends $25,000 On Son’s Prom was originally published on newsone.com