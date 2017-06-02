A visitor found a section of rope near the MLK Memorial in Washington, D.C. Friday following the recent discovery of a noose inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture, reports USA Today.
From USA Today:
The piece of rope was found on a bench at the memorial [for civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] on near the National Mall [said U.S. Park Police.] A visitor turned it in at the memorial’s bookstore. Police did not release any further information…
On Wednesday, a noose was found inside the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. “The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity — a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans,” said Lonnie Bunch, the director of the African American history museum. [There was a noose found hanging from a tree around the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden near the National Mall last week. Police are also investigating that incident.]
The rope was not hanging, and the female visitor might have been with a tour group, reports WUSA.
Read about the noose found at National Museum on NewsOne.
Rope Discovered Near MLK Memorial In Washington, D.C. was originally published on newsone.com