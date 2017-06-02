On Our Radar: “Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design”

The High Museum of Art will be the first venue in the United States to present “Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design.” This major touring exhibition — organized by the Vitra Design Museum and Guggenheim Museum Bilbao — offers a fresh look at African design through a myriad of diverse works by more than 120 artists.

Ranging from playful to provocative to political, the works include sculpture, prints, fashion, furniture, film, photography, apps, maps, digital comics, and more. Contemporary works are presented alongside historical documents and photography to emphasize the rapid rate of cultural change in post-colonial Africa.

The exhibition offers a vision of Africa in the twenty-first century as a place of unbounded optimism, rapid growth, and massive cultural transformation and presents the continent as a hub of experimentation that generates innovative design approaches and solutions with worldwide relevance. “Making Africa” focuses on a generation of entrepreneurs, thinkers, and designers from and within Africa who address a global audience and provide the world with a new vantage point on their continent.

Opening October 15, 2017, The exhibition illustrates how the artists use their work to effect significant economic, social, and political change.

“Making Africa” is a collaborative project led by Vitra Design Museum Curator Amelie Klein along with Consulting Curator and Haus der Kunst Director Okwui Enwezor, with support from a large board of curatorial advisors, based primarily in Africa. The exhibition will be presented in the Cousins Special Exhibition Galleries on the second level of the High’s Wieland Pavilion.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: