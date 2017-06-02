One Missouri woman filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis and its police department after she was shot with a stun gun and arrested following a 2015 protest, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

Kristine Hendrix, 36, was standing on a sidewalk following a peaceful protest when, without warning, she was shocked with a stun gun and arrested, the suit says. She was charged with resisting arrest and impeding traffic, but was later acquitted after a judge ruled she wasn’t given an opportunity to comply with officers’ commands before the stun gun was used.

The nonprofit law firm ArchCity Defenders filed the suit in circuit court on behalf of Hendrix, who is a University City School Board member and a mother of three. The suit accuses officers Louis Wilson and Stephen Ogunjobi of excessive force and assault. It also accuses those officers and a third officer, Lt. Daniel Zarrick, with false arrest and malicious prosecution. The suit accuses the city of negligence in training and supervision.

The arrest video shows an officer using a taser on a man and then Hendrix, who was shocked multiple times while lying on the ground. Hendrix said she is committed to fighting police brutality, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, New York Daily News

Fight The Power: St. Louis Woman Sues Police After Violent Arrest was originally published on newsone.com