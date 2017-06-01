Milwaukee Approves $2.3 Million Settlement In Dontre Hamilton Death

Milwaukee officials on Wednesday agreed to pay the family of Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill Black man who was fatally shot in a 2014 confrontation with a White police officer, reports The Associated Press.

Hamilton, 31, was shot 14 times in 2014 by former Milwaukee officer Christopher Manney, who claimed Hamilton had taken away his baton during a pat-down, prompting him to open fire, the report says:

Police Chief Edward Flynn said at the time that the pat-down wasn’t necessary, and he fired Manney for failing to follow department rules.

The Milwaukee County district attorney did not charge Manney in the death, and the U.S. Justice Department decided against pursuing any civil rights charges. The federal agency cited eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, Manney’s testimony and input from use-of-force experts.

Hamilton’s mother, Maria Hamilton, and two brothers, Nate Hamilton and Dameion Perkins, have been instrumental in the fight against police aggression, pushing the mayor to better train and equip police to deal with the mentally ill.

