Here We Go Again: Black Men Blamed In Fake Central Park Robbery

The New York Police Department arrested a Brooklyn man Tuesday for falsely claiming that he was robbed by two African-American men at Central Park, reports the New York Daily News.
From the New York Daily News:
Mohammad Shaukat, 22, was arrested for claiming falsely that two black men stole $33,000 in camera equipment from him at W. 106th St. and the West Drive about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. “It never happened,” a police source said of the robbery.
Shaukat was charged with making a false written statement. He has one prior sealed arrest.
Shaukat was scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday morning, reports DNAinfo New York.
SOURCE: New York Daily News, DNAinfo New York
