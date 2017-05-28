Noose Discovered Hanging Near Smithsonian Museum

A noose was discovered hanging from a tree outside the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in the District of Columbia on Friday, reports the Chicago Tribune.
U.S. Park Police say the noose was found Friday on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum. Officials said in a statement that it’s unclear how long the noose had been there. It was found by a Smithsonian police officer.
The Washington Post reports that Smithsonian Secretary David J. Skorton said in an email to staff that the institution is committed to being a “welcoming, inclusive and safe place for all.” He said he knows staff will join him in “deploring” the act.
The discovery comes weeks after bananas marked with the letters “AKA,” a reference to the historically Black college sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, were discovered hanging from nooses on American University’s campus in the District of Columbia.
