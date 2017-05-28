1,000 more Chicago police to be on streets for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say they will put an extra 1,000 officers on the street each day during the Memorial Day weekend, which has become one of the deadliest times of the year in the city.

The department typically puts more officers on the street during the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends to combat the surge in violence that often happens during those periods.

The number of shootings during the Memorial Day weekend of 2015 was dramatically higher than the previous two years. That trend continued last year when the Memorial Day weekend ended with 56 people wounded in shootings and six people killed.

