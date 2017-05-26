WATCH: 5-Year-Old Texas Girl Asks ‘Where Did Barack Obama Go?’

Photo by

WATCH: 5-Year-Old Texas Girl Asks ‘Where Did Barack Obama Go?’

Taylor's mother wrote on Instagram that her daughter is "still mad" that Obama is no longer president.


Clarissa Hamlin
New viral Instagram videos show an adorable 5-year-old girl from Texas asking just where did Barack Obama go after leaving the White House, reports CBS Chicago.

Part 2 😂

A post shared by tabgeezy (@tabgeezy) on

From CBS Chicago:

In an adorable series of Instagram videos gone viral, Taylor asked her mom questions regarding how politics work, beginning with, “Where did Barack Obama go?”

The first video was captioned, “This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president’s houseShe is still mad.”

Taylor also asked why Hilary Clinton lost the election to President Donald Trump, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: CBS ChicagoThe Huffington Post

