Lifestyles Report …In my travels: May 2017 (Debbie’s Lifestyles Column May 24)

If you know me, and you should by now, you know I tell you almost everything in my column. I’ve told you time and time again that I love live theater. Finding a good play is almost like finding money. On May 13, I went to the last show of “Wild With Happy” presented by the City Theatre. The play was supposed to close on May 7, but it was extended an additional week. I didn’t know what to expect; I had read a little about it, and had heard that it was funny and that the cast was Black. The play was hilarious. It was about a man who came home to take care of his deceased mother’s funeral arrangements. To make a long story short, he decides on cremation, which does not set well with his mother’s sister. The bottom line; I laughed and I cried. I think I was the only one in the audience that shed a tear.

I went to see the play the day before Mother’s Day, and a month after the anniversary of my mother’s funeral. To add insult to injury, I had recently talked to my funeral director about cremation. I’ll save that conversation for another time. The play ends at Disney World, one of my favorite places, and the ashes are sprinkled during the fireworks display on Main Street where everyone is “Wild With Happy.” I think this is where I lost it. I love Disney World and I’m trying to find an adult who loves it as much as I do so I can go back. I’ve heard that a lot of people want to spread their ashes at Disney World.

I want to give kudos to the director of the play, Reginald Douglas. He was in the theater on that evening and I got a chance to meet him. It has been several years since I’ve been to the City Theatre and I will go back more often. I also want to thank Mark Southers and Deryck Tines for providing a shoulder to cry on.

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: