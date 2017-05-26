City of Atlanta launches annual USDA Summer Food Service Program

Initiative will serve more than 245,000 meals to Atlanta youth this summer

The City of Atlanta announced the launch of the annual U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Food Service Program. The initiative, a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of Human Services and Bright from the Start: Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning, offers free, nutritious meals to underserved children and teens during the summer months while schools are closed. The program will serve an average of 4,480 meals daily to children in the Atlanta community, totaling 245,075 meals to be served by the end of the summer.

The City of Atlanta will also operate the Mobile Feeding Program again this year. The Program, introduced last year, provides a bus which will visit 13 libraries, three apartment complexes and two pools to serve an additional 12,000-15,000 meals this summer. The program will start June 5 and will run through July 28, 2017.

“I am proud to continue our partnership with USDA and Bright from the Start to offer free, healthy meals to underserved kids and teens,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “During the school year, our Centers of Hope provide hot meals along with mentoring, academic and athletic programming. The Summer Food program continues this vital service when school is out of session.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: