Black Miss Texas Says Cop Called Her ‘Black B***h’ Before Wrongful Arrest

Miss Black Texas 2016 recently posted on Twitter that a cop referred to her as a “Black b***h” before wrongfully arresting her in North Texas, reports The Huffington Post.
From The Huffington Post:
Carmen Ponder, an intern at the Hunt County district attorney’s office and a recent graduate of Texas A&M University, tweeted Tuesday that she experienced “road rage” from Kerry Crews, the police chief in Commerce, Texas…
“Whatever, you black b***h,” Crews allegedly told Ponder after she reminded him that it’s “illegal” for a 14-year-old to drive.
Ponder — who also she was handcuffed and charged with evading arrest after Crews called her the curse word and she exited a North Texas Walmart — is pushing for charges against Crews, reports The New York Post.
SOURCE: The Huffington Post, New York Post
SEE ALSO:
REPORT: Baltimore Police May Fire 3 Cops For Freddie Gray’s Death
Investigation Launched After Bronx Man Dies In Police Custody
31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
26 photos Launch gallery
1. Kathryn Johnston, 92
Source:Getty
1 of 26
2. Tarika Wilson, 26
Source:Getty
2 of 26
3. Shereese Francis, 30
Source:Getty
3 of 26
4. Shantel Davis, 23
Source:Getty
4 of 26
5. Alesia Thomas, 35
Source:Getty
5 of 26
6. Malissa Williams, 30
Source:Getty
6 of 26
7. Darnesha Harris, 17
Source:Getty
7 of 26
8. Shelly Frey, 27
Source:Getty
8 of 26
9. Miriam Carey, 34
Source:Getty
9 of 26
10. Yvette Smith, 47
Source:Getty
10 of 26
11. Michelle Cusseaux, 50
Source:Getty
11 of 26
12. Aura Rosser, 40
Source:Getty
12 of 26
13. Tanisha Anderson, 37
Source:Getty
13 of 26
14. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66
Source:Getty
14 of 26
15. Natasha McKenna, 37
Source:Getty
15 of 26
16. Janisha Fonville, 20
Source:Getty
16 of 26
17. Meagan Hockaday, 26
Source:Getty
17 of 26
18. Alexia Christian, 25
Source:Getty
18 of 26
19. Sandra Bland, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 26
20. Gynnya McMillen, 16
Source:Getty
20 of 26
21. Symone Marshall, 22
Source:Getty
21 of 26
22. Korryn Gaines, 23
Source:Getty
22 of 26
23. Deborah Danner, 66
Source:Getty
23 of 26
24. Alteria Woods, 21
Source:Getty
24 of 26
25. Charleena Lyles, 30
Source:Getty
25 of 26
26. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22
Source:Getty
26 of 26