Watch: San Antonio Cop Repeatedly Punches 14-Year-Old Girl

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: San Antonio Cop Repeatedly Punches 14-Year-Old Girl

The unidentified eighth grader was arrested and spent two nights in jail after the incident.


0 reads
Leave a comment

Yet another police officer has been caught on video violently assaulting a young unarmed person of color.

This time it’s a 14-year-old girl.

The New York Daily News reports the incident took place Saturday outside an event center in San Antonio, Texas, where authorities say officers were called about men fighting at a teen quinceanera.

The video appears to show the girl move toward the officer before he hits her for the first time. He then hits her again, and she falls into people standing nearby. He appears to hit her again before he and other officers arrest her.

The girl’s mother can be heard pleading, “No! No! No! No! Let her go!” during the arrest.

San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor said the video “is hard to watch and listen to.”

The eighth-grader was charged with assaulting a public servant and taken to a juvenile detention center where she spent the weekend and was released on Monday.

She is described her as an honor student with no history of violence.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

San Antonio Cop Fired For Giving Homeless Man Sandwich Filled With Dog Excrement

San Antonio Cop Who Fatally Shot Man Holding Cell Phone To Be Fired

Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 photos Launch gallery

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Watch: San Antonio Cop Repeatedly Punches 14-Year-Old Girl was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close