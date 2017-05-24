Original-ADWNews
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: How To Stand Out In Monochromatic Outfits


April Watts

Sometimes, blending in is the best way to stand out. The concept may sound oxymoronic, but when it comes to rocking monochromatic outfits, it makes perfect sense. Pulling off wearing the same (or similar colors) from head to toe is no small feat. The effort it takes to pull off the look, alone, will grab attention.

In a room full of color blocking, pattern mixing and pops of color—all on trend—going against the grain is sure to get notice.

April Watts

I love earth tones but I have to say taupe is probably my favorite neutral. I fell in love with the Burberry Orchard Heritage Satchel and built my outfit around it. I lucked up and found a great day-dress and satin lace-up sandals at BCBG. While the look is soft and unassuming, it’s guaranteed to draw all eyes on you.

April Watts

This look would be great for anything from a daytime wedding to brunch with your beau.

April Watts

TIP:  When attempting the monochromatic look, it isn’t necessary but it helps to shop the same brand or designer as they offer several articles of clothing in the same color.

PHOTO SOURCE: Rodney Choice / April Watts

